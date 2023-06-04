Banks | FT: UBS, which saved Credit Suisse, is considering postponing the results announcement

According to information from the Financial Times, the major Swiss bank UBS is considering postponing its next earnings release. The background is the politically and technically complex Credit Suisse foreclosure sale.

Swiss the major bank UBS is considering postponing its second quarter earnings release, reports the financial magazine Financial Times (FT).

The possible delay plans stem from the merger between UBS and another Swiss bank, Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse ran into significant problems in the turmoil of the banking sector in March, and UBS ended up rescuing its competitor with the help of the Swiss authorities.

The company should report its second quarter results on July 25, but according to FT, the bank’s managers are considering postponing the results announcement to the end of August.

Then, according to FT, the company would perhaps also be able to tell investors about its plans for Credit Suisse’s Swiss banking operations. According to FT, UBS’s original plan was to combine the banks’ domestic operations. The plan has caused fears of branch closures and job cuts within the country.

The two of you the coercion of a major bank is a complex process both economically and politically. According to the FT, UBS managers had hoped that the merger would be completed by the beginning of June.

According to the newspaper, problems have been caused by at least the details of the subsidies promised by the Swiss state to the merging banks and the merging of the banks’ financial reporting systems.

UBS reports its results in accordance with international IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards), while Credit Suisse reports in accordance with GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles), which is often used in the United States.

Politically the merger of the two banking giants has drawn criticism not only because of the size of the nascent megabank, but also because of the subsidies promised to it by the Swiss state.

According to FT, for example, the country’s Social Democratic Party has published a plan in which the balance sheet of the bank created by the merger would be halved. The combined balance sheet of the banks would be approximately 1.5 trillion, or 1.5 thousand billion Swiss francs. One Swiss franc is worth a little more than one euro.

The 9 billion loss protection promised to the new banking giant, which is activated if the bank’s losses exceed 5 billion francs, has also received criticism.

The Swiss government also granted UBS over $109 billion in guarantees for its takeover of Credit Suisse.

CEO of UBS Sergio Ermotti has, according to the FT, considered it highly unlikely that Swiss taxpayers would have to cover the bank’s losses.

The Swiss Attorney General said at the beginning of April having started the investigation on the merger of major banks. According to the statement received by FT at the time, it was a proactive control measure so that possible violations can be dealt with as soon as possible