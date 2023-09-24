Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The National Elections Commission announced that the period for receiving requests for withdrawal of candidates for membership in the Federal National Council 2023, whose names are included in the final list of candidates, will extend today and tomorrow (25) and (26) of this September.

The National Elections Committee confirmed that the candidate for membership in the Federal National Council in 2023, who wishes to withdraw his candidacy (i.e., withdraw his candidacy), must submit a request to withdraw his candidacy to the committee of the emirate to which he belongs according to the form prepared for that, which includes data about the candidate submitting the application, his signature, and the date. Submit the application, noting that a request form for withdrawing candidacy can be obtained through the committee’s website.

The National Elections Committee has identified (07) places to receive requests to withdraw candidacy, distributed across all emirates as follows: The headquarters of the Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee in the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry – second floor, and the headquarters of the Dubai Emirate Committee in the Hatta Hall (C&D) in the Dubai World Trade Center. The headquarters of the Emirate of Sharjah Committee is in the Advisory Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, the headquarters of the Emirate of Ajman Committee is in the Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Hall in the Ajman Museum, the headquarters of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain Committee is in the building of the Ministry of Community Development in Umm Al Quwain – first floor, and the headquarters of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah Committee is in the Emiri Diwan – Ras Al Khaimah. The headquarters of the Emirate of the Fujairah Committee is in the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry – the eighth floor, provided that requests to withdraw candidacy are submitted from (eight) in the morning until (three) in the afternoon.

It is noteworthy that Article (35) of the Executive Instructions for the 2023 Federal National Council elections obligates the withdrawing candidate to remove all aspects of his electoral campaign within a week – at most – from the date of his withdrawal.

Regulations

The National Elections Commission called on all candidates to make optimal use of the remaining period of the electoral campaign period, which ends on October 3, and to present their electoral programs in accordance with the rules and regulations.

The committee also confirmed that it monitors all aspects of electoral campaigns, and that it will take legal measures against those who violate any of the rules and regulations of electoral campaigns stipulated in the executive instructions for the elections.

…and receives requests to accredit candidates’ agents

The National Elections Commission will begin receiving requests to accredit agents for candidates for membership in the Federal National Council 2023, on September 27 and 28.

The committee indicated that a power of attorney request form for a candidate can be obtained through the committee’s website.

The committee pointed out what was included in Article (28) of the Executive Instructions for the 2023 Federal National Council elections, which grants every candidate the right to choose a representative from among the members of the electoral college of the emirate to which the candidate himself belongs, provided that the candidate submits an application to the emirate committee according to the approved form for that. During the specified period.

She indicated that the role of the candidate’s agent is limited to attending the voting process and counting procedures, so that the candidate’s agent exercises the candidate’s powers in this regard, within the limits of the agency granted to him.