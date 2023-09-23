Today, the National Elections Commission organized a successful simulation of Election Day. With the aim of testing the efficiency of the various voting procedures and systems that will be used, whether in the early voting period that will take place over a period of three days, starting from the 4th of next October until the 6th of next October, or on the main voting day scheduled for October 7th, and training all workers in the election centers on various These procedures and systems.

– High accuracy.

The election day simulation process, which was organized over the course of a full day, included testing the efficiency of the procedures of the “remote voting” and “electronic voting” systems in the election centers, and also included testing the efficiency of all procedures and equipment for the voting process, by empowering the participants in the simulation process. From voting remotely via the “Sharek” smart application, through the voting link on the National Elections Commission’s website, and at the election center via the electronic voting system, all the way to counting the votes electronically and announcing the results.

– Safety procedures.

The simulation process included examining the ease and safety of the procedures for the voting process, the levels of coordination between the various committees and work teams concerned with voting, and communication between the election centers distributed throughout the country with the National Elections Commission and its affiliated committees, in addition to testing the efficiency of the “electronic voting” system and “Remote voting”, ensuring the readiness of the infrastructure of electoral and media centers and wired and wireless networks, and the availability of all electronic devices and technical support options throughout the voting process.

The subcommittees of the National Elections Commission participated in the election day simulation process, each according to the tasks assigned to them. Such as the Election Management Committee, the Emirates Committees, the Security Committee, the Media Committee, the Smart Systems Committee, and the Central Sorting Committee, and groups from the work teams of the election center committees also attended.

The National Elections Commission explained that the election day simulation process comes within the framework of its ongoing efforts to facilitate all voting procedures for voters.

It stressed its keenness to continuously develop the mechanisms and procedures for organizing the voting process, through the optimal use of all capabilities and technologies to ensure the accuracy of data and the ease of voting procedures, counting votes, and announcing the results.

She praised the role of all the committees and teams that participated in the simulation process, as they were assured of effective coordination between the various committees and work teams, and the great efforts made by these committees and teams to fulfill the technical, logistical, artistic and human requirements for the voting process.

The National Elections Commission called on all voters to actively participate in the 2023 Federal National Council elections. To contribute to enhancing political participation in UAE society, improving parliamentary work, and enhancing the role of the citizen in the national decision-making process in the country.

It is noteworthy that early voting will be open to all voters to cast their votes during the period from the 4th to the 6th of next October, through the remote voting system during the days of October 4th and 5th, whether from inside or outside the country, in addition to electronic voting in nine election centers approved by it. The committee in all emirates. While Friday, October 6, will be designated for remote voting only. Voting will take place on the presidential election day, next October 7, through a hybrid voting system, that is, through a remote voting system, whether from inside or outside the country, and through the electronic voting system in 24 electoral centers approved by the committee in all the emirates.

Comprehensive information about the 2023 Federal National Council elections is available through the website of the National Elections Commission: www.uaenec.ae, and its smart application “National Elections Commission – UAENEC”, which is available on the Apple Store and Google Play stores, and the committee’s social media pages, or via the WhatsApp service on The number is “600500005”.