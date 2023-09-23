A 42-year-old woman in Nebraska was jailed for two years because she ordered her 17-year-old daughter’s abortion medication online. The daughter was in the final stages of her pregnancy.

IIn the US state of Nebraska, a mother was sentenced to two years in prison after helping her daughter have an abortion. As the New York Times reported on Friday with reference to prosecutors, the 42-year-old had ordered abortion medication online and given it to her then 17-year-old daughter, who was in the final stages of her pregnancy. The mother and daughter then buried the remains of the fetus.

According to the New York Times report, the court rejected the 42-year-old’s request for a suspended sentence. According to the statement, she treated the remains of the fetus “like yesterday’s trash.” In July, the daughter was sentenced to 90 days in prison.

The investigation into the mother and daughter began even before the Supreme Court overturned the country’s right to abortion in June 2022. Still, the case raised fears about the extent to which women and supporters could be prosecuted for abortions.