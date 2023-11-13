Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 00:23



The General Albacete y Fuster Marine Infantry School, located in Cartagena, will host from today until Thursday the 10th National Congress of R&D in Defense and Security (DESEi+d). It is a national reference forum for the exchange of knowledge and work between the agents involved in the field of research, development and innovation of defense and security, and of these with the Armed Forces and the Security and Security Forces. State. It has the participation of universities, defense and Civil Guard university centers, public research organizations, company representatives, laboratories and a range of public and private organizations that make up the national technological and industrial base, reported the Ministry of Defense. .

Since 2013, DESEi+d has served as a presentation and dissemination of research, developments and innovative methodologies potentially applicable to defense and security, as well as topics oriented to these two fields with an important transversal component of application to other sectors. Proof of this will be the 187 papers that will be presented during the three days of the congress, which will highlight the relevant role of research, technological development and innovation in promoting advances in all areas of society.

In addition, three plenary tables will be held in which current issues such as ‘The promotion of space technologies in the field of defense’, ‘Challenges and challenges in R&D&i of the S-80 Plus class submarine’ will be discussed. ‘ and ‘The importance of dual technologies in the era of innovation’.

As a novelty, in this tenth edition a new award is announced, ‘ISDEFE Defense Challenge’, for the best communication related to a specific thematic area, to be designated by the Steering Committee, and which will vary each edition. For this first call for the award, the theme is ‘Satellite Systems’, an area of ​​special and burning interest for the Ministry of Defense.