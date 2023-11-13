A dramatic arson fire in the stables of the Tioga Downs US racecourse caused the death of around thirty trotters, who were trapped in their boxes. The attempts of the artillerymen and all the people present at the racecourse to bring the animals to safety when the flames broke out were useless. The Tioga Downs racetrack is located approximately 150 km northwest of New York. The flames developed suddenly and soon engulfed the wooden stables.