The flames quickly engulfed the wooden stables and the horses were trapped in their boxes. The alleged perpetrator of the crime has been arrested
A dramatic arson fire in the stables of the Tioga Downs US racecourse caused the death of around thirty trotters, who were trapped in their boxes. The attempts of the artillerymen and all the people present at the racecourse to bring the animals to safety when the flames broke out were useless. The Tioga Downs racetrack is located approximately 150 km northwest of New York. The flames developed suddenly and soon engulfed the wooden stables.
Within hours, police arrested 32-year-old Boyd H. Fenton on charges of setting the fire. Fenton, of Athens, Pennsylvania, had recently been released from the Tioga County Penitentiary, where he was being held on arson, burglary, criminal mischief and assault charges.
November 14, 2023 (changed November 14, 2023 | 00:25)
