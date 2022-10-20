The National Court has not accepted the request of Mohamed Badaoui and Amarrouch Azbir, accused of threatening the security of Spain, to provisionally stop their deportation to Morocco. The two leaders of the Islamic community in Catalonia were arrested on Tuesday, after the Secretary of State for Security gave the green light to the expulsion file initiated by the National Police, whose General Information Commissioner accuses them of having triggered radicalism in Tarragona with his “pro-jihadist speech”. The Catalan Parliament has expressed its support for the two affected.

The court argues that, among the conflicting interests, national security prevails over those of a personal, labor and social nature alleged by the two affected. And he cites for this, in the case of Badaoui, the report of the General Information Police Station, which points out his “ideological radicalism”, his “pro-jihadist” postulates and assures that he is one of the main references in Spain “of the most orthodox Salafism” . He also indicates that he preaches it among particularly vulnerable groups, such as unaccompanied minors. Both have judicially denounced the administrative decision, which will continue its course with them already in Morocco.

The two Islamic referents were arrested on Tuesday, around five in the afternoon, in Reus (Tarragona) and Vilanova i la Geltrú (Barcelona), respectively. Two months earlier, they had been notified of the expulsion file, which they appealed. Badaoui, 40, has been in Spain for 30, where he came from Morocco and settled with his parents in the Tarragona area. Azbir, 41, has been in Spain for 22 years. Both have family and children, both requested Spanish nationality which they were denied and both have been linked to mosques on the radar of information services for their Salafist speeches.

Badaoui was a spokesman for As-Sunnah, in Reus, which he left to preside over the Association for the Defense of the Rights of the Muslim Community (Adedcom). Azbir lives in Vilanova i la Geltrú, where he works as a sweeper, and is the president of the Al Furkan mosque, which is controversial due to his past involvement with terrorism. Both have denied that they are a threat to national security and attribute the expulsion to their defense of the legitimate rights of the Islamic community in Catalonia.

The decision of the National Court supposes the deportation to Morocco of the two men, with the prohibition of returning to Spain for a period of 10 years. The judicial process will continue its path with both already deported. In the event that the court finally agrees with them and considers the expulsion file unfounded, both could return to Spain, where they leave their family, stable jobs and, in the case of Badaoui, a stable relationship with the administrations and various parties. politicians, as the visible face of the association he presides over.