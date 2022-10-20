Four years, four months and 26 days. Pim Evers, co-owner of café Hannekes Boom on Dijksgracht, knows exactly how long the Oosterdoks Draaibrug was closed. The bridge is the lifeblood of his pub: it is the only route to reach Hannekes Boom from Central Station, without taking a huge detour.

The reason for the closure: the construction of the new head office of the hotel website Booking.com across the street, at the head of the Oosterdokseiland. The developer could not guarantee the safety of pedestrians and cyclists along the construction site – so the municipality put the bridge inactive in January 2018.

The Oosterdoks Draaibrug will finally open again this week, the municipality has announced. That is much later than planned. The closure was extended twice by a year, due to delays in the construction of the Booking building. And when the bridge was finally put back into use this summer, it was locked again within two months: it turned out that it could no longer be closed properly. That shortcoming has now been remedied, according to the municipality.

These were difficult years for Hannekes Boom. To get to the cafe from the center, the visitor had to muster patience and persistence. There were two marked alternative routes: via NEMO and the Marineterrein, or along the Piet Heinkade and over the bridge at the Muziekgebouw. Both at least a fifteen minute walk. In the second route, the pedestrian also had to look for a lift – only a year ago extra stairs were built on the side of the Piet Heinkade.

It is difficult for Pim Evers to say exactly how great the loss of income for Hannekes Boom has been: the past two years were also the time of forced corona closures. “But when the bridge suddenly closed for the second time last summer, you saw that turnover halved.”

The closure of the Oosterdoks revolving bridge also had far-reaching consequences for specialty beer café Delirium. In the first year, the blockage led to a loss of turnover of 360,000 euros, manager Henk Klijn calculated at the time. “Passers could hardly find our cafe anymore, because of the bad signage of the detour.”

After the lockdowns and the unexpected second blockage of the bridge, Klijn decided to open his business only for celebrations and parties. “There was no point in remaining open to regular visitors in this way,” he says. “As a catering company you cannot be available one moment and not the next. People come once for nothing, not twice.” Delirium need not fear a permanent closure, because the café has an owner with deep pockets: shipping company Lovers. Klijn: “It fits.”

According to Pim Evers of Hannekes Boom, the most important mistake was made in the beginning: the municipality should never have agreed to the closure of the bridge at all. According to Evers, the Centrum district and the North Sea Canal Area Environmental Service (ODNZKG), responsible for the permits, have succumbed far too easily to the arguments of developer BPD. “When the builder shouted ‘safety’, they went along with it. A street in Amsterdam has never been closed for so long because of construction logistics. They fell for it.”

From internal documents about the closure of the bridge, which NRC obtained at the beginning of this year with an appeal to the Public Access Act (Wob), there is indeed no indication that a fundamental discussion has taken place within the municipality and the ODNZKG about the question: how long can you close the public road for the benefit of a private construction project?

In the run-up to the closure, however, the municipality promised “to realize an attractive alternative diversion route”, for example a ferry or a temporary bicycle bridge in the water next to Oosterdokseiland. That route was never realized, due to unwillingness on the part of BPD and lack of money at the municipality.

When BPD reported delays for the second time in the construction of the Booking office in 2021, the project manager of the municipality in an email warned the developer to make “more effort” to get the swing bridge open again. BPD considered early opening “very undesirable”, according to the Wob documents, because of “security” and “social safety”. The municipality left it at that.





Claim with damage fund

According to a spokesperson for Alderman Melanie van der Horst (Traffic and Transport, D66), it is “not unusual in Amsterdam for the public road to be closed for several years due to work”. In such a case, the municipality “does not distinguish between private and municipal projects,” says the spokesperson. He emphasizes that the decision about the Oosterdoks revolving bridge was taken at the official level at the time.

Pim Evers of Hannekes Boom hopes that the closure of the bridge will be a thing of the past from this week. In due course he does want to file a claim with the damage compensation fund of the municipality, “but I hear bad stories about that”.

Henk Klijn of Delirium will keep his tent closed for the time being for regular visitors. “If we were just reachable, without hitches, we could open again. But then I really have to have the guarantee that that bridge will remain accessible.”