The national women’s volleyball coach, Pascual Saurín, will lead the sports project of FC Cartagena-Algar Surmenor starting next season. The 55-year-old coach from Abanillero will combine his functions in the national team and will fight to return the Algarian club to the highest category of this sport. Saurín, with extensive experience on the slopes, wanted to be close to his family again and work in a local club.

Algar Surmenor currently competes in the second category of women’s volleyball, the Superliga2. From 2019 to 2021 he did it in the elite, the Superliga, a step to which he intends to return with a sports project led by Saurín and for a long period of time. The banillero has trained many girls who left the El Algar School Pavilion during the thirty years of the club’s history, such as Mamen Barón from Union. He has recently summoned her little sister, Isabel, and Carlota García from Cartagena for the European Championships in France.

Saurín is a person with extensive experience in women’s volleyball, especially. In the 1980s and 1990s, she directed leading teams of the time, such as Volleyball Murcia, Son Amar and CV Almería, winning a dozen titles. In a more recent stage she made CV Gran Canaria Urbaser champion. The banillero is also well known for his formative role in the bases, where he is expected to take an important step in Algar Surmenor. He has known Juan Saéz, the alma mater of Algarian volleyball, for many years, and Efesé’s support has been key in all negotiations.