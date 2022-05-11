They were the first to tie the knot Married at first sight and seemed like the perfect match, but Astrid and Sander didn’t make it to the finish line. Much to the chagrin of Astrid from Amsterdam, who would have liked to have given her adventure with Sander a chance. “It was so much fun and then someone suddenly thinks: clap, shut,” she said last night, sobbing in front of 900,000 viewers.

From the first moment, Astrid and Sander seemed to be well matched. They both came from the Amsterdam area, they shared the same humor and were also good at talking to each other. But the jitters did not come, for both Astrid and Sander. During the couple’s weekend, the two worked on their relationship, in the hope that butterflies would still come.

In vain, because Sander announced not much later that he wanted to divorce. That news came like a bolt from the blue, Astrid told Carlo Boszhard and the experts during the denouement yesterday. “Hadn’t you understood that then?” he asked. No, I didn’t understand that,” she said visibly emotionally. And although Astrid didn’t feel those jitters either, she would have liked to give her marriage to Sander a chance outside the cameras. ,,I’m like; now it really only starts, you know, after the couples weekend. Then you are really in real life.” See also Civil servants can pull sweaters out of the closet: heating goes down by 2 degrees

Sander also did not have a cause, such as a turn-off, to end the marriage so abruptly, Astrid said. “He says: I don’t feel it.” Boszhard noticed that Astrid struggled with her emotions. “What really hurts you the most?” he asked her. That was when Astrid let her tears flow. ,,That someone doesn’t want to make an effort for me. That you have such a nice time together and that someone suddenly thinks: clap, shut up.”



I know myself, if it ain’t there, it ain’t there and it ain’t coming Sander

To finalize the end of the marriage and return the rings, Sander was also welcomed into space. Why he slammed the door, Boszhard asked the man. “Because I don’t have the feelings for her that I look for in a woman. And then it just stops for me. And they should be there for me after two or three weeks. I know myself, if it isn’t there, it isn’t there and it won’t come. Then it won’t work for me,” he said.

The experts explained that the process took more than two or three weeks and found it remarkable that Sander was so determined to end the marriage with Astrid. ,,I’m just so into it and then it’s ready for me too”, he defended his choice.

To end the adventure honorably, Astrid and Sander had written letters to each other. In it they looked back on their participation and all the moments they had experienced together. Astrid also shed a tear during the reading moment, but she finally put her shoulders to it and continued her story. ,,We will remain friends forever, don’t we”, Sander tried to break the ice afterwards. Astrid didn’t like that ‘at the moment’. “We also have to put in time. And I have a lot of friends, so I’ll see,” she concluded.

