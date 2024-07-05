Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The National Archives and Library concluded its distinguished participation in the Tan Tan Cultural Season, which was held under the patronage of His Majesty Mohammed VI, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco. The participation of the National Archives and Library came in cooperation and coordination with the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, as part of a diverse range of heritage and cultural events, activities and competitions, in which the United Arab Emirates participated in this cultural event.

The participation of the National Archives and Library in the Tan-Tan season was represented by a panoramic exhibition of photos and videos under the slogan “The Emirates and Morocco: The Biography of the Fathers and the Journey of the Sons”, highlighting with its rich content the strong historical fraternal relations that link the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Morocco. It stressed that the Emirati-Moroccan relations are witnessing development in all fields thanks to the keenness of the leaderships of the two brotherly countries to strengthen them and advance them towards broader horizons, and to consolidate the pillars of the fraternal relations established by the founder and builder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and King Hassan II, may God bless their souls.

The National Archives and Library, through its participation in this cultural and heritage event, was able to attract a large number of senior visitors to its documentary exhibition, which presented the historical dimension of the fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries. It informed visitors about important historical milestones and the distinguished joint cooperation between the UAE and Morocco, an aspect of the shared culture and history, and the efforts of leaders in strengthening relations. The organizing bodies of the great cultural season and senior visitors also praised the participation of the National Archives and Library, which enriched the country’s participation, which included many aspects of the heritage and culture of the desert, and informed the audience of “Tan Tan” about the Emirati heritage.