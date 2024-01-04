The Model S Plaid finally has the visual presence it deserves.

Last Tuesday our colleagues @machielvdd and yours truly musing about fast Teslas. Look, we have nothing against electric cars or Teslas. Especially if you take the financial (and sustainable) aspect into account, it is often the better choice. The only thing that stings a bit is the 'fun' and the presence of nice and fat models.

Until now, manufacturers are all doing the same thing: more power! EVs are insanely fast. Good. Now for the rest, but usually it's probably cheaper and more effective to add more power. People only talk about 0-100 sprints and drag races. What difference does a nice driving car make?

Vorsteiner Model S Plaid

Especially at Tesla, they are at the level where cars are already so fast that faster adds nothing. No, just like with a big E63 AMG or M5, you want wider wheel arches, different bumpers, larger brakes, and a completely modified chassis.

The fast version must also be different to see and drive. Now you can buy a performance package from Tesla that seems to improve the car enormously. The standard brakes of the Model S Plaid are a joke. In addition, the Unplugged, pretty much Tesla's home tuner, has some really nice stuff for all models.

For now we have Vorsteiner. They have also developed some stuff, especially for the Tesla Model S Plaid. If you just order the Plaid as standard, you even get those boring 19-inch wheels underneath. But at Vorsteiner they have an arsenal of parts to make it a bigger car. The Model S Plaid in question is quickly gaining popularity among us stoic, sullen and stubborn petrolheads. Sorry: fat is fat and cool is cool. And this is thick and cool, regardless of the drivetrain.

Carbon fiber

The front hatch (we can't say hood because it's for the frunk) is carbon fiber. in fact, all parts appear to be made of carbon fiber. The bumpers are still the same, but equipped with a cabron splitter and so-called bumper flares at the front. Is it useful? Bwoah, air is lighter than carbon fiber, but the eye wants something too, right?

Then we see aero side skirts on the side, of course also made of carbon. The aero fenders on the front screens are also cool. They give the car just that little bit more optical width. At the rear there is a not too subtle (but certainly not exaggerated) spoiler and a large diffuser. With the lack of exhausts that is also possible, actually.

The whole is finished with a not too subtle lowering. Of course the highlight is the wheelset. They are three-piece forged Vorsteiner VC-322 wheels. These measure 21×10.5 at the front and even 21×11.5 at the back!!! The price for a set (without tires) is 12,380 euros. You can then also configure the rims as desired. If the wheels are a bit too expensive for you, you can also order the rest of the kit separately.

