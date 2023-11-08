América’s present excites its fans since it seems that those from Coapa have everything in their hands to lift the Liga MX title in the month of December. However, as we have reported in 90min, if what the team in the country’s capital is experiencing today has more than just its bias, the future of the 14-time champion of the local tournament is more than exciting.
More news on the transfer market
Emilio Azcárraga, owner of América, wishes that in the years prior to the World Cup, the club will have complete control of Mexican soccer and even CONCACAF, thus being the soccer benchmark in the area by 2026. It is For this reason, the owner of the Eagles is preparing an investment of many millions of dollars to form the most attractive squad in the history of the Eagles and from Europe, the name of the star defender desired by Jardine who will join the club in January is confirmed. .
Weeks ago we informed you that the capital team had an agreement with a defender from the Netherlands and now we know who it is. According to Kery Ruiz, América’s signing for the center of defense is André Ramalho, a 31-year-old center back born in Brazil who currently plays for PSV and who is a signing closed directly by Emilio Azcárraga. The center back is a direct request from Jardine and arrives in Coapa after a career in the old continent where, in addition to PSV, he has worn shirts like those of Salzburg and Bayer Leverkusen.
