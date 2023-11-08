Tales of Arise has been able to reveal itself as a title designed for both old fans and new enthusiasts. Bandai Namco continues to focus very strongly on the game, now with the first official DLC designed to expand the plot of the original title in new and unexpected directions (here is the review of the base game released in 2021). The great expansion Beyond the Dawn it is in fact now available for the main adventure and it’s not bad at all: let’s find out in our review.

Where we left off

The plot, unsurprisingly, kicks off after the events experienced in the base game, so the advice is to tackle everything only after the conclusion of Tales of Arise. After the battle that decided the fate of two worlds, Alphen and his group meet a girl named Nazamil, daughter of a Rhenish lord and a dahnana. The six of her are called to save her from the curse of the mask that looms over her, a task that will push them to explore the world again, full of dangers and pitfalls.

Beyond the Dawn therefore proposes a new story, with new features dungeon And side missions which will enrich the lore created by Bandai Namco, even if – it is better to point out – this is not a stand alone expansion. That is to say that, to play it, it is necessary also be in possession of the basic gamesomething that could annoy those who were simply curious about this DLC and wanted to try it out for the pure fun of it.

The new character, Nazamil, is a girl of mixed blood from Dahna and Rena, and is the daughter of a Lord which hindered the player in the main story of Arise (no spoilers, don’t worry). The new plot brings others within it 10/15 hours to re-explore the new world that was created by the fusion of the other two. And, as the title suggests (Beyond the Dawn), it is a story about the future and the reality that awaits us beyond the dawn, and which once again follows Alphen’s journey.

We’re back to fighting

Even if the story of the DLC is therefore, in fact, a sequel to the main one, at the beginning a certain level of skill and other specific states are expected for our character, although the developers have not taken into account the transfer of levels and states from the main game, one gap filled by various bonuses such as money and skill points, useful for starting Beyond the Dawn in the best possible way.

The game system, including the combat system, has remained unchanged compared to that of Arise, and has therefore not been changed even slightly. The amount of actions to be performed is always very high, but the commands become natural after just a few battles, however always challenging and complex fights.

In addition to being able to switch from one character to another at any time and take advantage of their characteristics, the player can perform paired attacks with one of the members chosen from among those who have reached the recharge of the appropriate bar. The combat system requires you to string together as many combos as possible, so as to facilitate the execution of these very powerful attacks.

Last but not least, there are the care points (also known as PC), which essentially make up a “source” from which your entire party can draw to carry out spells related to health recovery. It is also true that the difficulty general it is high but not prohibitivegiven that the DLC is basically fairly accessible, just as everything is not once again structured like a true open world, given that once again the game world is divided into macro areas in which to find enemies and objects.

They add to this 6 additional costumes, new content for the two protagonists and more, including a travel support package and various objects additional (50,000 gald, +5 levels, +100 CP, full fishing gear). Additionally, players can get their hands on one as well silver weapons collection and a collection of new silver-colored weapon variants.