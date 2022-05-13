The inhabitants of Napa County in California are neighbors of a dam and a strange gigantic hole that has been called by the citizens as a ‘glory hole’.

The hole attracts the eyes of tourists and residents alike, because when it is in operation It seems as if it were an endless waterfall towards the center of the earth.

However, this hole is not natural nor is it a portal to a strange fantasy world. It was built as part of the Monticello dam to drain the lake during the rainy season, according to the US media ‘The New York Times’.

It works as a sink drain and serves so that there is not too much water in the lake. This 22 meter long and 75 meter deep hole can carry up to 1,360 cubic meters of water. to the Putah Creek, located 600 meters from the lake.

Although the inhabitants of the county know that it is a drainage system, they colloquially call it ‘Devil’s Gate’ because of how impressive it is to see it in operation.

Although the hole is in the middle of Lake Berryessa, it is not possible to approach it directly. And despite how big it is, as reported by ‘The New York Times’, fishermen and bathers are not likely to be washed away.



The operations manager of the Solano Irrigation District, Kevin King, told ‘The New York Times’ that the hole “drains a lot of water, but the speed is not that high.” King is also in charge of the operation of the dam and the hole in the lake.

It has been used three times since its construction.

According to the man, a person who knows how to swim could move away from the hole even if it is working, since the hole does not generate a very strong current. Similarly, there is a barrier of buoys that separates the areas where residents and tourists can bathe in the hole.

It’s not draining 24/7

As impressive as it looks in images, the hole was not designed to be in permanent operation, but rather when the lake is at risk of overflowing beyond the limits of the Monticello dam.

It’s more, It has only been used three times since its construction: in 2006, 2017 and 2019. When it has been employed, authorities alert Napa County residents so they can witness the incredible engineering invention.

Although it is, as reported by ‘The New York Times’, the largest drainage hole in the world, it is not the only one that exists.

In fact, apart from this hole, there are others in the Shing Mun Reserve, Hong Kong; the Hungry Horse Dam, Montana; Lake Nekogahara, Japan; and the Ladybower Reserve, London.

