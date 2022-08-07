The Serie “The guy from 8” was starred by Roberto Gomez Bolanos, in addition to other actors who gave life to the children of the neighborhood. Even so, the adult characters also won the hearts of the viewers, especially Don Ramón, who was played by the late Ramón Valdés.

The popular ‘Monchito’ had various distinctive features, such as his hat or his grumpy character in the plot. However, one of his most noticeable features was a curious tattoo that he had on his right arm.

Ramón Valdés, the popular Don Ramón from “El chavo del 8”, died at the age of 64. Photo: composition/La República archive

The story behind the tattoo

With such an applauded plot, the secrets that the “The guy from 8” they remain eye-catching to loyal fans. In the case of Don Ramón, the story behind his tattoo came about 30 years after his death.

It was in 2020 when Miguel Valdesgrandson of the remembered actor, clarified the great mystery that surrounded his grandfather for decades.

“It was a sailboat and this sailboat, well, represented his love of the sea. Everyone, all the Valdés, loved to love. For them it was the most beautiful thing, being able to be in the sea, contemplate it. (…) They loved the sea so much that they sometimes spent half the year there, when they were not filming something, ”he explained through a video on his YouTube account.

In fact, Miguel also mentioned that one of the best memories he treasures from his childhood refers to the time that Don Ramón drew his tattoo on his arm. That moment was framed in an invaluable photograph. “It’s something close to my heart,” she said.