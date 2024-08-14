The Mysteries of the Tide: Plot, Cast and Streaming of the Film on Rai 1

Tonight, August 14, 2024, at 9:30 pm on Rai 1, the film Mysteries of the Tide will be broadcast for the first time, a gripping crime film from 2023 starring Garance Thénault, Christopher Bayemi, Julie Gayet, Stéphane Metzger, Kim Schwarck, Louise Marion. Let’s see the plot and cast together.

Plot

For several days, due to the low tide, several bales of pure cocaine have been washing aground on the beaches of the French Atlantic coast. They are joined by the body of Lucas Lagne, skipper and heir to a family that owns an important shipyard in the region. Sarah, captain of the local gendarmerie, is in charge of the investigation and will have to team up with narcotics detective Ben, summoned by the prosecutor’s office as backup. The surprise of finding themselves face to face is great: 19 years ago, in fact, while she was pregnant with Ben’s brother, Sarah fled the city where they both lived immediately after her partner’s death in a car accident.

The Mysteries of the Tide: The Cast of the Film

We have seen the plot, but what is the cast? We find well-known actors such as Garance Thénault, Christopher Bayemi, Julie Gayet, Stéphane Metzger, Kim Schwarck, Louise Marion. The direction is by Lorenzo Gabriele.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch The Mysteries of the Tide live on TV and streaming? Appointment on Rai 1 this evening, August 14, 2024, at 9:20 pm. Also streaming on Rai Play.