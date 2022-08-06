Jakarta (WAM)

The Muslim Council of Elders stressed the importance of the role of youth in shaping the future and facing the challenges that threaten our contemporary world, foremost of which is the climate change crisis, noting that young people are the hope of the future, and the force capable of protecting their societies and saving them from environmental destruction that threatens them, calling for the need to adhere to the message of religions when Confronting this crisis, and including it in education curricula to raise awareness of its seriousness. During his participation in a symposium entitled “The Role of Youth for a Better Environment” at the Islamic Book Fair in its current session in Indonesia, Muhammad Abdul Salam, Secretary-General of the Council, expressed his appreciation for the great role played by religious leaders in the world to confront the climate change crisis, recalling the Climate Appeal Summit. Called by His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, last year, which was attended by the Grand Imam, Prof. Ahmed El-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, head of the Muslim Council of Elders, and several religious leaders, where the “Environmental Protection Appeal” was launched. He explained that the Muslim Council of Elders is leading great efforts for a better, more harmonious and harmonious world for all in order to promote peaceful coexistence and face the challenges facing our world today, pointing out that the issue of climate change will be at the top of the issues to be discussed by the Peacemakers Forum to be held next year. The Council of Muslim Elders closely to coordinate efforts with the relevant institutions, in order to raise awareness of the seriousness of this issue and to include it in the various educational curricula, praising the role of Al-Azhar University, which has taken steps in this direction.

Mohamed Abdel Salam, Secretary-General of the Council, called for the necessity of supporting Egypt’s efforts at the “COP27” conference scheduled to be held next November, as it is one of the most important next steps on which the world relies on building clear policies to deal with this important issue, and through it, plans and strategies will be developed to limit the aggravation of the phenomenon. Climate change, as well as the great efforts led by the United Arab Emirates to confront the climate change crisis, as it is now working on preparations for the “COP28” conference, which is scheduled to be hosted next year. The Muslim Council of Elders will participate – for the first time – with a special pavilion in the Islamic Book Fair in Indonesia 2022 AD, from August 3 to 7.