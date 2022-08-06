Dhe second division football club FC Hansa Rostock celebrated its first home win of the new season at the second attempt. Coach Jens Härtel’s team defeated Arminia Bielefeld 2-1 (1-0) on Saturday evening. Kai Pröger (25th minute) and Damian Roßbach (85th) scored the goals for Mecklenburg in front of 24,300 spectators in the Ostseestadion. Janni Serra (48th) scored for the relegated team from the Bundesliga, who still hasn’t won any points after three games this season.

“Shit,” said Bielefeld’s coach Uli Forte after the final whistle on Sky, “I imagined it differently – a complete false start. We played better than the past games. However, if you don’t get points, then the game isn’t going to do you much good.”

With Luxembourg national player Sebastien Thill recovering from a torn ligament, the home side, who had the best line-up, clearly set the tone from the start. Right winger Pröger rewarded the effort with the well-deserved lead and punished a catastrophic play error by the guests.

The East Westphalians only had a suitable answer ready after the restart and also benefited from the weakening opposing defense. Serra got the shot unchallenged and gave Hansa keeper Markus Kolke no chance to defend himself.

As a result, both teams delivered an open exchange of blows, but from which hardly any compelling scoring opportunities arose. Central defender Roßbach used one of the few to lead again, which the Rostockers brought over time with luck and skill.





