The best places for performances in Moscow were named “Moslente” by 21-year-old street musician Yegor Bandura, who came to the capital from Belarus.

“My favorite places to perform in Moscow are Gorky Park, VDNKh and Kuznetsky Most. The reasons are the same. There is a very cool audience, ”said the young man.

Bandura noted that often people stop, sing with him, say nice words and ask questions. In Gorky Park, according to him, listeners can come at the beginning of a speech and listen to it to the end.

Earlier, the animator of the capital’s festival “Journey to Christmas” Yaroslava Solnechnaya shared the reaction of people to street performances.