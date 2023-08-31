A few days before Chile commemorates the 50th anniversary of the coup d’état by Augusto Pinochet, the president, Gabriel Boric, signed a decree to make official the National Search Plan for victims of forced disappearance during the military regime.

“I am convinced that democracy is memory and the future, and one cannot be without the other,” said the Chilean president during a ceremony in La Moneda, in which he was surrounded by politicians, human rights activists and relatives of the victims.

“We take charge as a State, not only as a government, of moving all the barriers to clarify the circumstances of disappearance and/or death of the victims of forced disappearance,” he said, visibly moved.

Various official commissions have estimated that in Chile there were more than 3,200 detained-disappeared and politically executed during the period that Pinochet ruled, between 1973 and 1990.

The remains of about 1,500 of these victims have yet to be found.

The plan was launched during an event to commemorate the International Day for Victims of Enforced Disappearance on August 30.

What does the National Search Plan consist of?

The objective of the plan is to “clarify the circumstances of the disappearance and/or death of the victims of forced disappearance and their whereabouts.”

This search – it is stated on its official website – will be carried out “in a systematic and permanent manner, in accordance with the obligations of the State of Chile and international standards.”

Through a statement, The Chilean government explained that, in addition to trying to track down the victims, the “National Plan for the Search for Truth and Justice” -its full name- will benefit their relatives.

On the one hand, guaranteeing them “access to information and participation” in the processes of searching for victims.

But also implementing “reparation measures” and offering “guarantees of non-repetition of the commission of the crime of forced disappearance.”

“The plan will trace the route of the disappearance of the victims, will collaborate with the judicial investigations and will help to configure the memory and the guarantee of non-repetition, without prejudice to the establishment of criminal responsibilities“, the government clarified.

He also pointed out that the plan will have “permanent governance and an assigned budget, so it will exist as a public policy instrument that must be implemented, executed and respected by all governments.”

