Montserrat González and Triana Martínez, mother and daughter convicted of the murder of the president of the Provincial Council of León Isabel Carrasco in May 2014, have shown ten years later their regret for the crime in a letter in which they convey their “sincere, full and absolute apologies”. They have done so in a letter dated December 9 and addressed to the Penitentiary Surveillance Court of Oviedo, as confirmed by their lawyer, Fernando Pamos de la Hoz.

Montserrat González and Triana Martínez are serving sentences in the Asturian prison of Villabona after having passed through the prisons of Villahierro, in León, and Villanubla, in Valladolid, where they have been considered troublesome inmates. “All these years of condemnation that we have been suffering have produced a deep and calm reflection“, they have stated in that letter in which they assure that violence “should never be the means of settling controversies of any kind.”

They have also rejected “any kind of action that is not peaceful” and have maintained that they are “aware of the pain caused.” In this regard they have shown their “most absolute conviction and promise” that his behavior “will never ever be painful to third parties. Finally, in the letter they assure that “as a consequence of this repentance, civil liabilities were paid in full.”

“Today we continue to make ourselves available to the injured for whatever they may need,” They have completed the document that ends with the signature of the two women, Montserrat González, sentenced as the perpetrator to twenty-two years in prison, and Triana Martínez, her daughter and accomplice in the murder, sentenced to twenty years in prison.

Voluntary repentance

The lawyer of the convicted has denied that said letter is “a maneuver to obtain prison permits” and has assured that no one has required that repentance. In fact, he has assured that Triana Martínez has already obtained several permits for more than two years unanimously from the Treatment Board of the Villabona Penitentiary Center that have not subsequently been endorsed by the Penitentiary Surveillance Court due to the seriousness of the committed acts.

“Votes are also cast in favor of the mother in some reports, not unanimously like Triana, but she does have two or three favorable votes,” he assured. He has insisted thate “no one has asked them for this request for forgiveness” and he explained that “it came out of them.” “It was a wish that was transmitted to me when I took charge of his defense three months ago,” said the lawyer.

Pamos de la Hoz has considered that this pardon is due to the time that the convicted women have spent in prison. “More than ten years have passed. The human being changes. The thing is, if we didn’t change, what would become of us,” he maintained. In this sense, he added that “their forgiveness is the only thing they can offer” taking into account that “it is not possible to restore life or family peace to those who were deprived of it.”

Furthermore, he has stated that those convicted in this prison “they have impeccable behavior“and he recalled that this is a fundamental aspect when it comes to granting them a permit to which, he recalled, they have been entitled for six years now. Pamos de la Hoz has also advanced that he has asked the competent body to add this letter of forgiveness to the rest of the files that both have open.





Ten years of crime

Next May will mark eleven years since the death of the president of the PP in León and of the Provincial Council in this province Isabel Carrasco, shot dead in the middle of the street. The event was classified during the trial as an “almost perfect” crime if it weren’t for a witness who followed the perpetrator of the shooting until her arrest a few minutes after it was committed.

Precisely, in that trial Monserrat González confessed to the crime and stated that he had killed Isabel Carrasco and that He would do it again because he had taken it with his daughter, whom he had kicked out of the Provincial Council – she had an interim position as a communications engineer – and was curtailing her political aspirations, since she intended to make a career in the PP.

“It was his life or that of my daughter,” she stated emphatically and challengingly at the trial, in which she did not show any sign of repentance, an attitude that now contrasts with that writing in which they show their apologies. Mother and daughter were sentenced after being considered guilty by a popular jury, as was Raquel Gago, a Local Police agent who also participated in the crime and who hid the weapon for more than thirty hours.