During the interrogation with the investigating judge of Pistoia, Alessio Cini's brother-in-law reiterated his innocence: the words of the lawyer

Daniele Maiorino, the 58-year-old accused of killing and setting fire to his brother-in-law and neighbor Alessio Cini, met with the judge for preliminary investigations. His lawyer explained that her client reiterated his innocence and that there is no danger of the accused escaping at all.

A chilling story the one linked to the death of Alessio Cini, a 57-year-old worker resident in Agliana, in the province of Pistoia.

His body was found last year January 8 by the Fire Brigade, who intervened to quell the flames in the courtyard of his country house.

Initially the man was thought to have taken his own life, perhaps due to financial problems. But the investigations conducted by the local police forces revealed a completely different truth.

Alessio had not taken his own life, but had been beaten to death by someone who then, while he was still dying, doused him with flammable liquid and gave him fire.

10 days later came the turning point, with the arrest of Daniele Maiorinobrother-in-law and neighbor of the victim.

Fundamental to frame Maiorino, according to what emerged, the environmental interceptions who would have captured the subject while, alone in the car, he repeated the moments of the murder to himself.

Alessio Cini: the brother-in-law says he is innocent

The Pistoia Public Prosecutor's Office has opened an investigation file for voluntary homicideaggravated by the kinship with the victim and by having acted with torture and cruelty, holding Daniele Maiorino responsible.

The motive which would have pushed him to commit such a terrible act, according to the investigators, it would be of an economic nature and linked to discourses on the inheritance of home ownership.

Maiorino recently met with the investigating judge of Pistoia, reiterating his innocence and justifying his confessions in the car with the state of semi-consciousness in which he would have found himself at those moments. His lawyer said:

It is not clear at what point in the interception he admits these responsibilities, in a soliloquy of broken sentences out of context.

His lawyer, Katia Doctor Giachino, also clarified her client's position regarding the danger of escape we had talked about it. In fact, in the interceptions, Maiorino also spoke of a passport. Passport which, however, the 58-year-old does not have.