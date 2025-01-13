He Technical Committee of Referees of the Royal Spanish Football Federation has announced the official referee appointments in charge of calling the matches of the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. Specifically, the Barcelona – Betisscheduled for this coming Wednesday, January 15, starting at 9 p.m., will be directed by Sánchez Martínez. The Murcian referee will be supported from the VAR by Trujillo Suarez.

HE This is the third time that Sánchez Martínez will call a match between the Barcelona and Betisthe previous two in LaLiga, the second time he will do it with the Barcelona team at home.

He first will be remembered for the expulsion of Nabil Fekir. The French footballer He scored 2 to 1 for the Heliopolitans in the 26th minute of the gamebut when the duel played at Villamarín It was already 2 to 3 in favor of the Blaugrana, a protest of the then green and white ‘8’ ended up angering Sánchez Martínez that, one minute after showing him the first yellowended up showing Fekir the second cardboard and, therefore, ending that match expelled.

In addition, Sánchez Martínez also whistled the Barcelona 5-0 Betis of the 5th league matchday of the championship 23-24in which, after Rui Silva was injured during the first half, the Portuguese goalkeeper was replaced at half-time, Galician goalkeeper Fran Vieites making his debut in the First Division with the Betic first team.