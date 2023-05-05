Friday, May 5, 2023, 6:31 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Alexandra Georgina Mocanu has always had a maxim: “Everything happens for a reason.” But that phrase never made as much sense as last February, when he went to the well-known blind date program on television ‘First Dates’ to see if, by chance, Alexandra would end her work and service contract with Cupid: “I have not had much luck in love,” this waitress confessed to LA VERDAD shortly before the broadcast of the program, this Friday night. The nerves? On the surface a few minutes before taking positions behind the bar at La Santera, in the center of Murcia, where she works from three to nine from Monday to Friday.

Alexandra (Bucharest, 1996), a resident of Murcia for six years but with a Huerta del Segura accent typical of a native of Alquerías, is little fond of her full name. She is Álex to her friends. A waitress but also an opponent of the Civil Guard, as succinctly reflected in the program that was broadcast this Friday, Alexandra found herself one fine day in March with the ‘trap’ that her friends had set for her, they were tenacious in the task of finding a boyfriend. according to such a “pretty” baby. And she got carried away. Already with the blanket wrapped around her head, her initial embarrassments overcoming, she only asked the program for a “normal” boy. Already put to ask, that he was “faithful.” Specifying something else, “that he was not a ‘crazy’ from the gym who only ate rice and chicken.” Her friends warned her, between laughs: “Surely you get a garrulo.” Precisely what she didn’t want. But it is that Darío, the boy from Gandía who was put ‘to dinner’ in front of him -before one in the afternoon-, her friends told him that “surely you will get a Murcian”. Apparently, “both bets were right”, smiles Alexandra. “I left Murcia by train at six in the morning,” she recalls. Full-blown early riser in search of love. If Alexandra was looking for love, of course.

We asked. Did you think you would really find love on ‘First Dates’? “Well, the truth is that no,” admits this adventurer of life. «I went with very low expectations. In plan, ‘the worst is going to happen to me’, because I have never had any luck in love ». Alexandra’s first impression of her blind date fulfilled her worst fears: “A guy full of tattoos showed up, he looked like your typical gym chav, just like my friends had predicted.” The pints of the neighbor from Gandía did not like “anything”. But, as they say, from lost, to the river. ‘From lost, to the river’, for the foreigners of Gandía. Dinner had to be eaten, or eaten, or whatever. «Then, speaking, with him, I realized that he was having a conversation. That he had judged him only by the pints ». Eye. Here is theme. Or there may be.

The Harry Potter Nexus



She asked for a white wine. Dario, a Coke Zero. And the reception of the star of the program? «Carlos Sobera seemed very funny to me. He made me laugh. I would have liked him to accompany me to the table, but he did not, I seem to remember. Diffuse memories, of course, on a day full of emotions. “During the day I was very calm but there I was already nervous.” Revolt, come on Although not as much as the scrambled vegetables she ordered for dinner, or lunch, or whatever. Not even thinking about asking for the “raw fish” that her appointment was asked for. Then beef. And, for dessert, chocolate coulant for her and cheesecake for him. “I hate cheesecake, even though he told me he never shared dessert with anyone,” she recalls. We are making progress.

“Speaking later with him I realized that he was having a conversation, he gave me a good vibe,” he explains. And already the spark, if it can be called that, she had to put a magician. Even if it was fictional. “He likes Harry Potter, just like me,” she smiles again. «He also has some mania that I found very tender. It turns out that he has the ashes of his dog in his house, and he has to kiss her in the morning, in the afternoon and at night, “she recalls. “He’s a bit sinister, but he strikes me as a nice guy,” she concedes.

The fact is that, between whistles and flutes and stories by JK Rowling and pets in the memory and tattoos on one arm and the other, “I didn’t lose anything by having a drink with him later,” Alexandra admits. “Although I was afraid that he would say no to me,” she confesses. A classic. But Dario said ‘yes’, of course. And the typical little birds of the program made the classic carantoñas that viewers like so much. And our flesh and blood protagonists?

“We had a very good night,” Alexandra defines with a laugh. And up to there she can read. At least, today, and in honor of Cupid, “we keep writing to each other.”