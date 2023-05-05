Microsoft has announced a full-bodied price cut for storage expansion cards Seagate For Xbox Series X/Swith savings well over $100 for the 2TB version.

For now the cut seems to be valid only in USA. The official expansion card page has already been updated with the new prices.

Let’s see in detail the price change:

Seagate Storage Expansion Card from 512GB : $89.99 (previous price – $139.99, -$50)

: $89.99 (previous price – $139.99, -$50) Seagate Storage Expansion Card from 1TB : $149.99 (previous price – $219.99, -$70)

: $149.99 (previous price – $219.99, -$70) Seagate Storage Expansion Card from 2TB: $279.99 (previous price – $399.99, -$120)

In Italy prices seem to have remained unchanged, at least according to the official site. We’ll see in the future if the cut will also come in our area.