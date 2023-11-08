There are traditions that never disappear, those habits that are so deeply rooted in a town, city, community or country that have a long history and that, to this day, still continue perennially in society. In the Region of Murcia there are many festivities or customs that are still valid today whose origins date back hundreds of years.

A clear example of this is the Murcia Spring Festival or the September Fair, also in the capital. It is also worth mentioning the Carthaginian and Roman festivals in Cartagena, which commemorate the historical events that occurred in the port city during the Second Punic War. And so many more festivities and traditions spread throughout the municipalities of the Region and that with the passage of time have acquired certain modifications to adapt to current times but that keep the essence of yesteryear.

But if there is a custom that continues to amaze locals and foreigners today, it is the so-called ‘car of the dead’ that travels through the streets of various towns in the Community to announce the death of a neighbor over the public address system and inform when and where it will happen. the burial of the deceased.

Well, although, of course, this is not something new, every time someone shares a video of one of these cars driving through their towns on their social networks, they are filled with comments of disbelief at such a habit.

Once again this tradition has come to the fore again after @crisht14 shared a ‘post’ on his Tik Tok account in which said car could be seen circulating through the streets of the town where he lives. “I don’t think I’ll ever get used to this,” the young woman writes.

Beyond the almost 800 comments that the video has, many of them showing their surprise at this custom, ensuring that “it is the first time they have seen something like this”, this publication has also been echoed by the X account ( formerly Twitter) @niporwifi. “Flipando con Murcia” he tweeted.

«And normally the locution continues with the nickname and where the wake is. Better known as the daughter of Pepe the Potatoes, the wake will be at the Nuestro Padre Jesús funeral home,” responded @s4wek. Information to which niporwifi replied: “I don’t want to see that for God’s sake.”