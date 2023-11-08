Ullanlinna murder | The trial of a psychiatrist accused of murdering his wife begins – HS follows the hearing on the spot

The Ullanlinna murder trial begins on Wednesday. The hearing is a preparatory session, and the accused does not appear in court yet.

Helsinki on Wednesday, the district court will start hearing the murder case in Ullanlinna, Helsinki.

A man born in 1974 who worked as a psychiatrist is accused of murdering his wife. A 47-year-old woman was killed in the couple’s shared home in Ullanlinna in December 2022.

According to the police’s preliminary investigation, the woman died from violence to the head. According to the investigation, the violence committed was intense and repeated.

More details about the suspected manner of the death have not been made public.

On Wednesday the trial that begins is not yet the actual main hearing of the case, but the trial begins with a preparatory session.

The accused is not coming to the Helsinki District Court on Wednesday. HS monitors the preparation session on site.

According to the district court’s press release, issues related to the publicity of the trial are to be resolved on Wednesday. In court, it is decided whether the trial will be completely closed or whether the public’s access to, for example, hearings of the accused or witnesses will be restricted.

The accused was previously ordered to undergo a mental state examination. Statements regarding the investigation are to be kept secret, and at least to that extent, the trial will be held in secret.

The police have already said that they are concealing the preliminary investigation of the murder. The police justified their encryption decision with the fact that the material contains confidential information related to private and family life.

Accused has admitted that he caused the woman’s death, but denies that the act was intentional. According to the police, the man considers what happened to be an accident. According to the police, it was a planned act.

In addition to murder, the man was charged with aggravated theft. This charge relates to property lost in connection with a murder.

The man was caught bleeding in front of the couple’s home when he was carrying a body hidden in a sack into the trunk of his car. The outsider had reported suspicious activity to the police. The man was caught on the spot while carrying the body.

The man is suspected of hiding the body in the apartment, on the balcony during the police visit, where it was not discovered at the time.

During the interrogations, the man has given some explanation for hiding the body, but the police have not disclosed the content of the interrogations in more detail.

The man suspected of the death has been working as a psychiatrist for years, for example in Helsinki.

The story is updated.

