IBM kicked off the IBM Quantum Summit 2022 on Wednesday by announcing new advances in quantum hardware and software and laying out its pioneering vision of supercomputing. The annual IBM Quantum Summit showcased the company’s broad spectrum of customers, partners and developers in the quantum computing space, and its continuing advances to make quantum computing useful to society.

“The new 433-qubit ‘Osprey’ processor brings us a little closer to the point where quantum computers will be used to tackle previously unsolvable problems,” said Dario Gil, IBM Senior Vice President and Research Director, from Murcia. “We are continually expanding and advancing our quantum technology across hardware, software, and classical integration to address the biggest challenges of our time, in collaboration with our partners and customers around the world. This work will be critical to the next era of quantum supercomputing.”

One of the latest developments is the IBM Osprey, the processor with the highest number of qubits to date, more than tripling the 127 qubits of the predecessor system IBM Eagle that was introduced in 2021. It is capable of performing complex quantum calculations beyond what any classic computer would be able to do it. For reference, the number of classical bits that would be needed to represent a state in the IBM Osprey processor exceeds the total number of atoms in the known universe.

The main drawback in quantum computers remains the noise that limits the adoption of this technology. To simplify it, IBM has released a beta update to Qiskit Runtime, which now allows the user to trade speed for quality with a simple option in the API. By separating the complexities of these functions at the software layer, you will make it easier for users to incorporate quantum computing into their workflows and speed up the development of quantum applications.

IBM Next Generation System Upgrade



As IBM’s quantum systems continue to scale to meet the proposed goal of reaching 4,000 qubits by 2025 and beyond, it will go beyond the current capabilities of existing physical electronics. IBM has updated details of the new IBM Quantum System Two, a system designed to be modular and flexible, combining multiple interconnected processors into a single system. This system will be available at the end of 2023 and will be the basis of quantum-centric supercomputing, the next big step in quantum computing that employs a modular architecture, uses quantum communication to increase its computing capacity, and cloud middleware. hybrid to seamlessly integrate quantum and classical workflows.

“IBM Quantum Summit 2022 marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of the global quantum computing industry, as we move forward on our quantum roadmap, scale up quantum systems and make them easier to use, we will continue to see adoption and growth. growth of the quantum industry,” said Jay Gambetta, IBM Fellow and VP of IBM Quantum. “Our advances define the next stage of quantum computing, which we call quantum-centric supercomputing, where modularity, communication and middleware will help improve the scale and integration of quantum and classical workflows.” Statements regarding IBM’s future direction and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice and represent goals and objectives only.