The RNF team was completely renewed at the Valencia tests, both as regards the team and the two drivers. Razlan Razali’s team moved from Yamaha to Aprilia and greeted the Japanese manufacturer to open a new chapter with the Noale-based company, for which it is an absolute novelty to have a satellite team. Having only driven the KTM, Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez also dived into this novelty and, despite the extent of this challenge, they concluded the test with great satisfaction.

“I’m very happy, but I’m super tired because I couldn’t sleep last night, I was nervous. It was a bit like the beginning of the school year. Honestly I’m very happy, I had a lot of fun. I’m very excited for the start of the season, “said a smiling Fernandez. Despite finishing 20th, he was faster with his RS-GP than he was all weekend with the RC16!

Oliveira, meanwhile, quickly moved to the top of the standings, together with the two official Aprilia riders. A speed that surprised many, but not his team, which was certain of his potential. “We are not surprised because we know he is fast, but obviously we hoped that he would adapt to the package as he did, because it was nice to see him lap in 1’30” 3, when with the KTM he was lapping in 1’30 “1”. It is already a great result for a first day on the bike, after only 60 or 70 laps, “said Wilco Zeelenberg, team manager of RNF Racing.

“It was a strange day, the first day is always strange,” continued Oliveira. “You have to adapt to a lot of new things and the team is also completely new, so I had to get to know everyone, see what the working philosophy is. It was just a day in which I tried to get the best feeling possible.”

“The goal was not performance, but to continue riding and understand the limits of the bike a little, and I think we managed to do it well. Each bike has its strengths and weaknesses, and Aprilia is not different”.

Raúl Fernández in the RNF box.

The Portuguese won several times on the KTM, but suffered from poor handling of the bike for much of the season, while Fernandez never managed to fully master it in his MotoGP apprenticeship year. For both Oliveira and Fernandez, the Aprilia appears to be much more manageable.

“The first thing they said is that the bike is quite smooth. The power delivery, the reactions on the bike and so on. The bike is easy to ride and that’s a big plus, because they had a hard time with the KTM. They are. happy, “said Zeelenberg.

“Raul found a great feeling, because he had a lot of problems with the KTM, especially at corner entry. Miguel was surprised at how the bike absorbs bumps: everything is easier when the bike does it. He can ride to the limit. more easily than his old bike “.

So, as we head towards the winter break, all members of the RNF feel reassured. “The work has been done! The transition from Yamaha for us and from KTM for the riders to Aprilia went quite well. There were no absurd things and it was easier than we expected, especially thanks to the character of the bike, which it is softer than the KTM. Of course there are things the riders have to adapt to, but it is positive, “concluded the team manager.