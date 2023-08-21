Monday, August 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Criminal suspicions | The police arrested several people in an apartment in Helsinki’s Vartiokylä

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 21, 2023
in World Europe
0
Criminal suspicions | The police arrested several people in an apartment in Helsinki’s Vartiokylä

The police arrested several people in connection with the task, whose involvement in the events is being investigated.

Helsinki On Monday afternoon, the police had to do several patrols in Helsinki’s Marjaniemi. The police informed in X (formerly Twitter) that the assignment was related to a violent crime.

The police arrested several people in connection with the task.

The police command center’s communications told HS at 3 p.m. that the task from the early afternoon was over.

“At this stage, the situation is so far from the point of view of the investigation that it is not yet possible to inform more”, the police communication said.

The police will inform about the task in more detail on Tuesday at the earliest.


#Criminal #suspicions #police #arrested #people #apartment #Helsinkis #Vartiokylä

See also  Cruise ship from a German shipping company runs aground in a holiday paradise
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Japan: Kishida announces that he will decide on Tuesday the date to discharge Fukushima waters into the ocean

Japan: Kishida announces that he will decide on Tuesday the date to discharge Fukushima waters into the ocean

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result