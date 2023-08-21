Criminal suspicions | The police arrested several people in an apartment in Helsinki’s Vartiokylä

The police arrested several people in connection with the task, whose involvement in the events is being investigated.

Helsinki On Monday afternoon, the police had to do several patrols in Helsinki’s Marjaniemi. The police informed in X (formerly Twitter) that the assignment was related to a violent crime.

The police command center’s communications told HS at 3 p.m. that the task from the early afternoon was over.

“At this stage, the situation is so far from the point of view of the investigation that it is not yet possible to inform more”, the police communication said.

The police will inform about the task in more detail on Tuesday at the earliest.