«The year in Murcia begins in September». This is how the mayor of Murcia started this Monday the presentation of the program of a Fair, that of 2023, which will start on August 31, with the descent of the Virgen de la Fuensanta from her sanctuary on Mount Algezares. “This is the moment for the reunion of the people of Murcia in a celebration that is an indissoluble part of the collective memory with memories, images, smells and sounds and that for seven centuries has gone through different formats, but maintaining some common elements,” said the the councilor, accompanied by representatives of the Corporation and the “60 entities and groups that are behind this Fair and that make it possible.”

There are more than 300 activities that make up the program this year, with 12 days of celebrations that will be articulated at various points with the river as the main backbone through a cultural itinerary. There will be six points of attention between the La Fica venue and the Huertos del Malecón, which are the two traditional enclaves of the Fair. Although stops on this route had already been anticipated, such as the Plano de San Francisco panoramic ferris wheel -the main symbol of this year’s proposal-, the festival in Plaza de la Paja, the Young Talent area of ​​Molinos del Río and the Puente de Hierro sports area -which will include a boxing exhibition and activities promoted by UCAM Basket-, this Monday the other two remaining scales were revealed.

The first of them will consist of a large Medieval Fair located in the Chinese Garden, while the other will come from Murcia Garden Foods, or what is the same, a space for gastronomy through different gastronomic proposals, which will arrive on wheels aboard various ‘food trucks’, which will be located in Teniente Flomesta’s garden. The other side of this culinary offer, the most traditional, will be found again in the Jardín del Malecón thanks to the Orchards, which will return to offer the most traditional dishes of Murcian gastronomy, maintaining, on this occasion, the prices of last year.

These will get going, like the La Fica amusement fair -which will have 150 points of interest- after the descent of the Patron, which will not have to dodge any work, since it is expected to conclude this week, and which will have various news. The Morenica will arrive at Carmen around 7:30 p.m. on August 31 -after leaving her sanctuary at 3:30 p.m.-, where she will be received by a procession of all the festive groups, including huertanos, sardineros and Moors and Christians. After the Plaza de Camachos, the Discantus Choir will sing the hymn La Fuensanta from the balconies of the Parador del Rey. The carving will have one last stop, along Calle Arenal, and before reaching the Cathedral, with a rain of petals corresponding to 15,000 roses, thrown by 40 volunteers.

Other elements that will be incorporated into the Fair this year will also look at folklore and tradition. Thus, while the gangs, along with the giants and bigheads, will summon the Murcians on September 1 and 9, the trovo will take over the city with their rhymes, on September 7, with the celebration of the first international festival ‘Trovando por Murcia’. But along with tradition, elements of modernity will also have their place, with the installation of the UCAM Cube video game area, on Basabé street -next to Santo Domingo- and thanks to the interactive exhibition on Leonardo Da Vinci that will be installed on Avenida de freedom.

Proposals for adults and children



If contrast represents that contrast between tradition and modernity, so do the proposals for adults and children. For the former, the show ‘De la Zarzuela a la Copla’ will take place on September 8, in the Plaza de Santo Domingo. Meanwhile, the little ones will be able to enjoy the Great Drilo Show from September 8 to 10 in the Circular square. In addition, Alfonso X will be the scene on September 9 at noon of the first Great Children’s Encierro, articulated through inflatable elements. There will be free cinema during the mornings of the fair at the Regional Film Library, but also in the afternoons in the open air, with the proposal of ‘Un Río de Cine’, focused this year on the Disney universe.

Heritage will gain importance at the Fair both with the organization of routes through the fortresses of the Wolf King and thanks to the musical, visual and theatrical show, in the Cardenal Belluga square, of ‘The Secrets of the Facade: the dream of Jaime Bort’, which It will be held on Thursday the 7th.

Regarding the musical offer, Camela will perform at the Artillery Barracks on September 2, Rauw Alejandro in the Nueva Condomina area on the 15th and Hombres G on the 16th, also at the Barracks. The Parque de Fofó will host on this occasion both the Pilgrimage Concert and the Lemon Pop.