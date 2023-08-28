Zelensky announced his desire to receive security guarantees on the model of Israel

Ukraine expects to receive security guarantees from the US on the model of Israel. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky. About this he told in an interview with 1+1 TV channel.

“With the United States, we will probably have exactly the Israeli model, where there are weapons, and technologies, and training, and finances,” Zelensky said.

He noted that it will act regardless of who will hold the presidency of the United States, since such decisions are made by Congress.

Earlier, Zelensky announced plans to hold talks on the accession of new countries to security guarantees for Ukraine. In addition, he plans to take part in international events, in particular in the session of the UN General Assembly.