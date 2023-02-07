THE TRUTH MURCIA. Wednesday, February 8, 2023, 00:03



The different municipal areas expect to sign a total of 279 works and services contracts throughout this year, according to the planning prepared by the Murcia City Council for 2023. This is an estimate that includes works, services and supplies, according to the forecasts established by the different councils and departments. As the City Council recalled yesterday, the Annual Procurement Plan is prepared in compliance with the provisions of the Public Sector Contracts Law and with the aim of informing potential bidders and interested companies of the estimate of the contracts to be carried out during 2023 As in previous years, this plan has been designed with the data provided by the different municipal services and areas to promote transparency, concurrence in contracting procedures, rationalize contractual activity and improve efficiency in the management of public services.

competitive competition



This year’s Annual Procurement Plan contains a total of 376 contracts, divided into 130 works, 149 services, 73 supplies, 18 mixed, a framework agreement and three dynamic procurement systems, among others. All of them, if promoted by the different competent departments, will be processed in accordance with the public competitive bidding procedures established in the contractual regulations.

Once the plan is published on the municipal website and in the contracting profile, companies are offered the possibility of preparing, in advance, their eventual participation in the public procurement procedures of the Murcia City Council, which “results in obtaining the best offers in terms of quality and price”, indicate municipal sources. With the approval of this estimate, the Consistory “returns to comply with the principles of rationalization and transparency.”