There are only 5 days left for the match to be played Super Bowl LVII in Glendale Arizona, at State Farm Stadium, home of the Cardinals, where the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs, champions of the American Conference, and the Eagles, champions of the National Conference, will define the new NFL champion, succeeding the outgoing monarchs, the Los Angeles Rams.

The duel Kansas City against Philadelphia will be an unforgettable one, as well as unprecedented, since it will be the first time that both teams will meet in the most important game of the year, in the game for the title.

In the same way, it will be the first time that a pair of brothers will face each other in a ‘Super Bowl’, with travis kelcestar tight end for Kansas City, and jason kelcestarting center for Philadelphia.

More ‘first time’

On the other hand, it will be the edition with the largest number of All Pro players on the gridiron, with 6 selected by each side, from the Chiefs: quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, center Creed Humphrey, guard left Joe Thuney, defensive tackle chris jones and punter Tommy Townsend, while for Philadelphia: quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver A. J. Browncenter Jason Kelce, right tackle Lane Johnson, outside linebacker Haason Reddick and cornerback James Bradberry.

Without a doubt, another of the most important aspects will be that for the first time in history, 2 African-American quarterbacks will meet in the title game, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs and Jalen Hurts of the Eagles.

Hurts and Mahomes are already attending the press with 5 days to go before they meet in the Super Bowl. Photo: AFP

Not being this enough, both will be making double history, since according to the official NFL site, Mahomes and Hurts will hold the youngest quarterback duel in history in a super bowlwith 27 and 24 years respectively.

Interestingly, Mahomes in Super Bowl LV in which he and the Chiefs lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneersmade history with Tom Bradybeing the couple of quarterbacks that met in a ‘Super Bowl’, with the greatest age difference, with Mahomes 25 at that time, and Brady 43, that is, 18 years and 45 days apart.

We recommend you read

The appointment for Super Bowl LVII will be next Sunday, February 12, at 4:30 p.m. Pacific time, and can be tuned in through Fox Sports, ESPN/Star Plus, TUDN, as well as Azteca Deportes.