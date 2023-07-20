Thursday, July 20, 2023, 7:13 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Association of Merchants of the Santa Eulalia neighborhood of Murcia met this Thursday with the Councilor for Public Safety and Emergencies of the Murcia City Council, Fulgencio Perona, to address the issue of security in shops in the summer season.

In the meeting, the merchants conveyed their concern and the feeling of insecurity in the face of vacation days, when their businesses remain closed. The mayor promised to reinforce security in the area by placing security cameras in Falgas square, in addition to the implementation of mobile police stations that will tour the neighborhoods and districts of the municipality for the last quarter.

Another of the initiatives that he announced that will be carried out by the City Council is the constitution of the so-called Local Security Boards in the eight districts of the municipality, which will be a channeling channel that will allow the collaboration of the social and institutional sectors for the correct planning of citizen security.

The Councilor for Citizen Security and Emergencies, Fulgencio Perona, also explained another useful security tool for merchants such as the 112 application. Thanks to its geolocation system, any type of incident that occurs in real time can be reported without having to make a call.