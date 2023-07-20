It was higher than the reference value, the concentration of dioxins and furans, detected in the Via Mastellone area in the east of Naples, where a fire occurred on 18 July close to the Roma camp. The analysis is by Arpac which carried out the sampling on July 18 and 19 with a high volume sampler. The concentration of Pcdd/Pcdf (dioxins and furans) was equal to 1.65 pg/nm3 I-Teq, picograms per normal cubic meter in terms of total equivalent toxicity, higher than the reference value, currently used by the scientific community, of 0.15 pg/nm3 I-Teq.

Technicians from the Arpac Department of Naples intervened on the morning of last July 18 in the area of ​​the fire: during the first analysis, referring to the first hours of the start of the event, no appreciable critical issues attributable to the fire were found, in relation to the pollutants monitored by the network; even in the following hours, Arpac continued to monitor the effects of the fire on air quality through the regional monitoring network. In the second part of the morning, when the progressive extinguishing of the fire reduced the vertical ascent of the column of smoke and weak south-south-west ventilation was established even in the lower layers, the stations located to the north-north-east of the site of the fire (Naples-Via Argine, Volla-Via Filichito, Pomigliano, Acerra-Scuola Caporale) recorded significant increases in the hourly concentration of dust and, where detected, of benzene (up to 12 micrograms per cubic meter in the Naples via Argine station), clearly attributable to the fire.