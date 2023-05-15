The Murcia City Council will close the Bridge of Dangers from Thursday to continue with the works of the mobility plan. The works arrive this week at Canalejas avenue and Colón avenue with the objective that both enclaves gain 1,100 square meters of sidewalk, indicate from the Consistory.

In addition, to allow access to the Carmen neighborhood on the night of Wednesday to Thursday, the direction of movement of the Miguel Caballero footbridge will be modified, something that will also be done on the same day on Avenida de La Flota and Calle Juan Antonio Hernandez del Aguila.

Another novelty this week is that, in order to guarantee the fluidity of traffic at the exit of Paseo Marqués de Corvera towards Floridablanca street, two lanes of direct left turn will be enabled in González Conde square, leaving two lanes to the exclusive right to continue towards Hermanos Cerón. This upgrade will go live on Thursday.

On Avenida Canalejas, work signalling, demolition of sidewalks, ditches/pipes, paving and adaptation of bus stops will be carried out. It will be necessary to cut the traffic of the Bridge of Dangers.

Thanks to these works on this avenue, the circulation lane for general traffic will be transformed into a two-way bike lane, modifying the current location of the bus lane. In addition, the sidewalks will be expanded by 500 square meters and a section of road for shared use for pedestrians and vehicles to access the existing garages will be included.

On the other hand, work begins on the Floridablanca node in Alameda de Colón. These will initially consist of signaling the work, to continue later with demolition of sidewalks, ditches/pipes and paving of sidewalks.

This avenue will have a bus lane in each direction of movement, a two-way bike lane and there will be no lane for private vehicles. Thanks to the creation of this node, the surface of the sidewalks will be expanded by 600 square meters