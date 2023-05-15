Accidents | Journalist at the Hawk crash site: “The helicopter is buzzing up there”

The Defense Forces Hawk crashed into the ground. The police have cordoned off the area due to coal dust, says Suur-Keuruu journalist Markku Piilemä, who is at the scene of the accident.

Police has isolated the accident site of the Hawk jet trainer that crashed in Keuruu, says Suur-Keuruu’s reporter Markku Piilemä.

“The helicopter hovers just above that and lands in the field at the best of times,” Piilemä described by phone around half past four in the afternoon.

There are also many police officers, an ambulance and first aid workers.

Air Force The Hawk jet trainer crashed in Keuruu on Monday afternoon. The rescue service was alerted about the accident at a quarter past two in the afternoon.

Piilemä saw when the rescue service went to the accident site. He immediately followed to the scene of the accident. The police stopped him about a kilometer from the place where the plane had crashed.

“The police said that no one is allowed in the area because of the coal dust.”

Piilemä stayed to follow the events by the side of the road.

He received information from the police that the plane had crashed. Piilemä himself did not see the plane fall. The regional fire marshal told Piilemä that it was a Defense Forces plane. Piilemä saw that another Hawk was circling the sky.

“Would it have been a pair of airplanes,” he speculates.

Air force said the message service on Twitter that the pilots were saved by the ejection seat.

According to information from Piilemäki, the pilots jumped into the swamp area.

“The area is a forest and here and there a swamp,” Piilemä describes.

Suur-Keuruu magazine According to reports, both pilots were conscious and were being examined by paramedics. According to the Air Force, they have been submitted for further investigations.