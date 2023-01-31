The Murcia City Council is going to build up to 400 homes in the municipality for the low-price rental market in order to meet the growing demand, especially among the youth group. The price will be between 350 and 500 euros and the useful area of ​​the apartments will be 70 square meters.

The project, presented this Tuesday morning in one of the municipal lots where one of the buildings will be erected, plans to build 50 homes in Cabezo de Torres, El Puntal, Ronda Sur and San Pío X; 150 will go to Santiago and Zaraíche and Churra, and 100 to La Alberca and El Palmar. Developments of 10 homes will go to the neighborhood of San Basilio and El Ranero, to the districts of Santo Ángel and Beniaján and Torreagüera.

The mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, explained that all the houses will be built on public land, “which is not there to speculate but to give access to decent housing” to the most needy groups. And he commented that the Consistory will request help from the Spanish Government for its financing: the project has a budget of 57.6 million euros, of which 22.1 million are eligible.

The rest of the money will be provided by the municipal coffers or public-private financing. The City Council will allocate 4 million euros in its budgets between now and 2026. The intention is that in June 2026 the entire promotion will be finished and “our commitment is that the first projects are tendered and construction begins before the end of this year” Serrano said. The term of execution of each work is 16 months.