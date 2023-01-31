The crisis in Milan and Juve forces us to ask ourselves: is it Pioli and Allegri’s fault? Zaniolo and Roma are now facing a wall: are the player’s demands right or is Roma right to keep him out of the project? Inter went up and down, but after the draw with Monza and the knockout with Empoli, the success against Cremonese was enough to launch them into second place: how is this possible? With Juve out of the game and Napoli almost champions, is there a five-way fight for three Champions League places? What is the lesson that the super organized Monza has given to a big one?