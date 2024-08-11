Ciudad Juarez.– Currently, the Municipality has 32 registered dealers of Vehicle Ecological Verification Centers, which have a total of approximately 60 machines in operation in the city, reported Cesar Díaz, Director of Ecology.

These centers, operated by private dealers, are responsible for checking the vehicles and issuing the eco-friendly stickers.

Díaz emphasized that in the event of detecting acts of corruption, such as the improper issuance of stickers or the manipulation of verification results, the Municipality has established procedures to address these situations.

“Dealers must comply with strict regulations, and any violation can result in severe penalties,” said the municipal official.

Although the common perception is that these centers are municipal, in reality they are all concessioned and do not belong directly to the Municipality.

“The process of supervision and control of these concessionaires is necessary to ensure the integrity of the system,” said the municipal official.

The Municipality has a server that allows online supervision of the verification machines, which facilitates monitoring of activities and ensures that they are carried out correctly.

However, the risk of corruption exists and is a concern for the authorities.

The verification machines are connected to an online system that allows random review of data, helping to identify irregularities.

In addition, it was indicated that concessionaires who engage in corrupt practices could face the revocation of their concession and the suspension of their machines, said the director of Ecology.

Currently, the cost of the eco-friendly sticker is 324.60 pesos for gasoline vehicles and 460 pesos for diesel vehicles.

Of these costs, the Municipality receives approximately 130 pesos per sticker, while the concessionaire charges an additional fee to cover its operating expenses, resulting in a total cost for the user.

This pricing structure is part of the agreement between the Municipality and the concessionaires.

To address concerns about transparency and compliance, the Municipality has implemented measures to encourage citizens to report irregularities.

They call to report suspicious activities

Users are encouraged to report any suspicious behavior or acts of corruption to the relevant authorities.

In response to complaints received, the Municipality organized meetings with the owners of the Vehicle Verification Centers to discuss and reinforce good practices.

Complaints and allegations are thoroughly investigated and corrective action is taken, which may include sanctions or cancellation of concessions, if verification practices are found not to have been carried out in accordance with established standards.

The Municipality is evaluating the possibility of investing in new checkpoints, which could result in an increase in the resources available to the Department of Ecology and improve the vehicle inspection infrastructure, said Díaz.

“This strategy seeks to optimize the verification service, increase revenue collection and strengthen the capacity of the Municipality to more effectively manage the needs of citizens.”