The Paris 2024 Olympic Games have come to an end, and with this cycle finished, the Colombian athletes who participated in the great sporting event They bring home three silver medals and one bronze medal.

However, through social networks Malicious comments regarding performance have increased of national athletes in the various tests carried out in the European country.

Regarding the controversy generated by such comments of disapproval of the competitors who represented our country in the 2024 edition of the Olympic Games, such as the publication of Esteban Santos, son of former President Juan Manuel Santos, Renowned personalities of Colombian sport raised their voices to demand respect and support.

Although this version awarded 12 diplomas and 4 medals to the Colombian Olympic Committee, Internet users and followers of the event do not seem to be satisfied with the participation of the athletes.

That’s why the double Olympic medalist and current ‘MasterChef Celebrity’ participant, Caterine Ibargüen, joined the conversation, pointing out the lack of investment in sport in Colombia.

What was Ibargüen’s call to Colombians and the Government?

The Colombian athlete, who participated in the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, made her position clear regarding the rumors that were unleashed on digital platforms, drawing the attention of Colombians and addressing issues that are of great concern to sports federations in the country.

In an interview that Ibargüen gave to ‘Canal RCN’, the former athlete addressed the national government and its budget cuts for the Ministry of Sports in 2025.

What an honor to welcome our champion Caterine Ibargüen to Casa Colombia in Paris! 🇨🇴 With the ambassadors @LFMedinaMadrid and @alfonsoprada we celebrate the greatness of our athletes. Caterine, with her legacy of dedication and excellence, is an example and a source of pride for… pic.twitter.com/gGC9oTwlzl — Permanent Mission of Colombia to the OECD (@MisionColOCDE) August 5, 2024

“We have to talk about the sports budget, that has us all worried (…) We have to work now so that in the future we can get more medals, we cannot continue working only with human talent. We must provide support to all athletes from now on (…) Cutting the budget is not the best solution, For me, sport is the most powerful tool to transform the country. and we have to start with the children,” said the athlete.

In addition, he says that Colombia is full of local talent, clarifying that in the most remote places of the country one can find “diamonds” in various sports, but without state support and from the relevant entities, these talents will remain anonymous.

“He invited them to continue supporting all sports. We have a lot to give, we have many diamonds in different parts of the country, believe me, if we look for them We are going to have young people who have talent and want to represent Colombia outside the country.“, added the Olympic medalist.

The Ministry of Sports, under the leadership of the current minister, Luz Cristina López, announced a budget cut for 2025, adding that this decision was made after learning about the economic situation that the country is going through.

“We have been in working groups with the Ministry of Finance and the DNP for over a month. It is no secret that The country is in a fiscal crisis and this crisis does not only affect the sports portfolio. We are all seeing impacts on the budget ceilings for 2025.”

