Leo Messi has already made his debut with Inter Miami in an MLS match and he did so in his last match against the LA Galaxy in the last moments of the match to tie the tie at one in the last moments of the match, in the 92nd minute of game. This goal came with a connection which we have seen 1000 times in FC Barcelona, the Jordi Alba – Messi partnership has been the connection that Inter Miami found to create the tying goal
And we all already know the connection between Jordi Alba and Leo Messi. These two players have been understanding each other on the pitch for many years, Jordi Alba is one of the players who has given the most assists to Leo Messi during his career, and now, Inter Miami has brought together two players who understand each other wonderfully.
And not only did he score a great and crucial goal for his team and thus avoid defeat in an MLS matchday, Leo Messi put in a great performance against La Galaxy in this American league match. The Spanish MLS account has not hesitated to summarize the Argentine star's performance in this match.
The Inter Miami goalkeeper saved a penalty from another former FC Barcelona player, Riqui Puig, and it seems that Messi gave him instructions on where his former teammate was going to shoot the penalty and he actually shot in that direction and Drake Callender He launched to that side, saving the shot from 11 meters.
It was also a reunion match between several players who shared the bench at FC Barcelona, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Luis Suárez and Leo Messi have already met at Inter Miami, but in the LA Galaxy Riqui Puig is playing, and so it is They greeted before starting the game
