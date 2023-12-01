Friday, December 1, 2023, 9:26 p.m.



That all the children of Cartagena can open a gift this Christmas is the objective of the Jugea campaign promoted by the City Council. The toy drive will begin next week. Under the motto ‘This Christmas, give a smile’, the initiative seeks to “protect the most vulnerable,” said the Councilor for Social Services, Cristina Mora. Citizens will be able to deliver their toys from December 7 to 22 at the Sports Palace, as well as at collaborating entities and companies. “So that together we can make the children of Cartagena smile these holidays, because a small detail generates a great illusion,” said Mora.

The councilor explained that the high inflation rate makes it difficult for many families to “make the little ones enjoy a gift on the magical Three Kings Day.” The Family councilor gave the data from the last campaign. The City Council collected 3,200 toys that were delivered to 1,586 children, between 0 and 12 years old. This edition aims to exceed those figures.