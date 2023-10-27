The municipal government does not give up convening the information commission on the irregularities related to the Atalayas de Murcia fire. After the tense debate this Thursday in the Plenary in relation to its creation and the refusal of Vox to be part of it, the spokesperson for the municipal government, Rebeca Pérez, pointed out that the intention of La Glorieta is “not to waste a minute and proceed “Today to ask the political groups for the name of their representatives to sign the constitution decree.”

Pérez confirmed that the sessions will be held even if the group led by Luis Gestoso decides not to attend them and despite being the only party that has not held government responsibilities during the processing of the administrative files related to the nightclubs that were damaged almost a month ago. Pérez did trust that the Municipal Socialist Group would participate in it, which this Thursday conditioned its participation to the inclusion of several of its demands in the scope of work, emphasizing the need to “debug responsibilities.” “At the moment they have not asked us about it,” Pérez replied.

In principle, this body will be made up of seven members in a representation proportional to that occupied by the parties in the Plenary Hall, with four representatives from the PP, two from the PSOE and one from Vox. This gives the popular majority to organize the work and approve the possible conclusions, although Pérez stressed that “consensus will be sought and that there should be, in principle, no problems in reaching joint conclusions.” He also pointed out that it must be in the constitutive session in which it is determined who should chair the commission and hold the presentation and who, therefore, should be in charge of writing the final opinion.

The municipal spokesperson also specified that there should be no impediments to these conclusions being made public to “implement the necessary protocols and initiatives so that events like this never occur again.” However, Pérez highlighted that Vox “will have access to the information it requests, even if it is not part of it.” This Thursday, Abascal’s party placed special emphasis on the fact that the duty of confidentiality required of them in relation to the work of the commission turns it into “a pantomime.”

In relation to this, Pérez assessed that what “was done yesterday in the plenary session was a political use” of the tragedy, highlighting that “an organic regulation must be complied with and a duty of caution must be maintained, also taking into account the existence of a summary secrecy. He also recalled that within the framework of the commission it is possible to request the appearance of both officials and external people, although he acknowledged that none of them have a legal obligation to attend.

On the other hand, he insisted that the open internal information file is being finalized during these days and ruled out that “any document appears that is not known.” “The conclusions of this will be addressed in the commission,” he explained, concluding that the inspection campaigns of the city’s leisure venues continue during these days, even more so taking into account the upcoming arrival of Halloween and the Christmas holidays. .