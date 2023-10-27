CRYMACHINA And available starting today on PC, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch: the spectacular confirms it launch trailer published for the occasion by FURYU and NIS America, which introduces us to the characters and story of the game.

In our review of CRYMACHINA we talked about how this curious shojo action RPG with a sci-fi background is equipped with a nice combat system and a fascinating setting, but at the same time suffers from not very high production values.