CRYMACHINA And available starting today on PC, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch: the spectacular confirms it launch trailer published for the occasion by FURYU and NIS America, which introduces us to the characters and story of the game.
In our review of CRYMACHINA we talked about how this curious shojo action RPG with a sci-fi background is equipped with a nice combat system and a fascinating setting, but at the same time suffers from not very high production values.
The history of CRYMACHINA
CRYMACHINA tells the story history of three characters, Leben, Mikoto and Ami, the result of the combination of a human soul and a synthetic body, who go in search of their humanity in a world where our race has been completely annihilated.
But what does it really mean to become human? We will discover this during a campaign full of dialogues but also frenetic fights against the creatures that dominate the planet.
