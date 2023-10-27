Friday, October 27, 2023, 00:18



| Updated 8:17 p.m.

The first large industrial self-consumption facility that the company Natury has implemented in the Region of Murcia is a reality thanks to the launch of a photovoltaic plant in collaboration with Frutas Esther. The installation, which has a power of 797 KWp, is located on the roof of the company’s fruit treatment warehouses in the town of Abarán, which will allow it to be supplied with renewable energy and save on its electricity bill.

The construction was carried out within a period of nine weeks and included the installation of 1,410 modules of 565Wp power each. These will allow the photovoltaic plant to generate more than 836,000 KWh of renewable energy free of polluting emissions per year, a figure that is equivalent to the consumption of 168 homes, according to Naturgy in a press release.

The start-up of this plant, the company adds, will also avoid the emission of 159 tons of CO2 per year, which is equivalent to the planting of 99 hectares of forest or the removal of 48 vehicles from circulation.