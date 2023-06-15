The plenary session of the Cartagena City Council yesterday held its closing session of the 2019-2023 legislature under the presidency of the acting mayor, Noelia Arroyo, of the PP. The eleventh legislature of democracy also counted as president of the plenary session during the first two years of Ana Belén Castejón.

The session only approved the minutes of the last sessions held: the plenary session on May 11, the Treasury and Interior information commission on May 8, the information commission on March 27, and the special accounts commission on July 22.

Next Saturday, June 17, will be the celebration of the constitutive session of the new municipal Corporation that was elected in the elections of May 28. So the last plenary session also served for the spokespersons of the parties to make a closing balance.

Gonzalo Abad, from VOX, described these four years of legislature as “intense” and took the opportunity to thank all the government and opposition councilors for their good treatment. For her part, Leli García, from Unidas Podemos IU-V Equo, stressed that she has good friends of different ideologies, and that as a spokesperson for a confluence of three different parties, she has always sought the good and general interest of Cartagena.

Before adjourning the session, Arroyo, conveyed his gratitude from the plenary chair to the entire municipal Corporation “for the work done in these especially complicated years.”

Prior to the session, the Local Government Board also met for the last time, which has met 168 times over the past four years.