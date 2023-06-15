Football | Glen Kamara, 27, talks about a problem that should be of concern in Finland as well

Howler star Glen Kamara says that racist incidents in sports and football have increased in recent years. “When one dares to start, others follow.”

Captain. A dream job.

How often have you heard or read a phrase from a player that involves captaincy, childhood dream, big goal and fulfillment?

Jewelry talk or not, the vast majority of athletes at least claim to dream of the moment when they can lead their team onto the field with a ribbon on their arm or the letter C on their chest.